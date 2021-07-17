EFU Life wins silver at Effie Awards 2021

EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading life insurance provider in the country, has been awarded ‘Silver’ at the Virtual Effie Awards Ceremony 2021 in the category of ‘Branded Content’ for Humrahi, a digital web-series.This is the 5th recognition for ‘Humrahi’ after winning the ‘Gold Effie’ for Season 1 and international wins at Dragons of Asia for ‘Best Campaign in the Country’and‘Best Use of Media across all countries’ along with MAA Globes 2019 win for ‘Best Use of Media category’. Thebranded content category recognizes brands for efforts to effectively reach its target audience through the creation of original branded content and how it relates back to the overall brand and business goals; how effective the brand was in media planning and distribution, and how the content was shared by the audience and the results achieved for the brand and business. The category is contested across all industries and is not limited to a specific marketing medium. EFU Life launched ‘Humrahi’ on Digital, with a targeted approach to reach its audience to change the perception of life insurance amongst the millennials through an unconventional message of life planning, and with the key objective of positioning it as a smart choice for savings and future planning.













