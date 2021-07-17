Daily Times

Country generated 130,223 GWs electricity in 2021: Gill

DNA

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the country generated highest 130,223 Gigawatts (GWs) electricity during the financial year 2021.

In a twitter message, he said, Alhamdulillah! during 2021 financial year, 130,223 GWs electricity was generated which is highest in the history of the country.

This power generation is 7 percent more than last year, Shahbaz Gill tweeted. He said the improvements in the transmission system was the result of steps taken by the government for economic recovery.

