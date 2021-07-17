Anoushay Abbasi makes a guest appearance in Auj’s latest music video ‘Nawazish’

The multi-talented Anoushay Abbasi who has proven her mettle in acting, singing, modelling and hosting recently did a guest appearance in AUJ’s latest music video for the song “Nawazish” – that released last week.

Directed by Jalal Roomi, the video features Anoushay Abbasi alongside the band AUJ with a story brewing about love and hate. Abbasi, with her diverse expressions, perfectly depicts all the different stages of emotions that one goes through in a relationship.

“Working with AUJ on this video was so much fun. Nawazish is such a beautiful and evocative song and I absolutely loved the whole vibe of the music video. I hope everyone loves the video as much as I loved working on it.” commented Anoushay Abbasi.

Anoushay has also made her own singing debut with her first single called “Peer Bulavey,” and she has also starred in a short musical film called ‘Bewafa.’

This renowned actress, singer, model and host started in entertainment industry as a child star more than a decade ago and has starred in some critically acclaimed dramas including Mere Paas Tum Ho, Prem Gali and Raqs e Bismil. Anoushay has also dabbled in single and recently ventured into cricket hosting when she joined the Kashmir Premier League drafts as a host after a hosting stint on ‘Sports Paaltix’ a digital show for PSL.