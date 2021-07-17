SOC Films release animated film ‘Coronavirus & Mental Health’

SOC Films released the second animated film Corona Virus and Mental Health from the “Siyani Sahelian” animation series, as part of the collaborative program with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi.

Corona and Mental Health highlights the impact of coronavirus and its socio-economic effect on people’s mental health. Asghari, the main character in the animated film, shares her suggestions and tips on how to manage mental health and anxiety by enforcing activities and patterns of mindfulness in the everyday routines.

The second animated film has been scripted by Safyah Usmani with animation by Kulsum Ibrahim, sound by Sameer Khan, editing by Sourath Behan and voiceovers by Rabia Kiran Rajput, Mariam Rizvi and Ali Akbar.

Launched in March 2018, Siyani Sahelian is a program which aims to tackle gender inequality for disadvantaged out of school adolescent girls in 60 towns and villages spread across the three districts of South Punjab: Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. To-date, the program has empowered 36,000+ out of school adolescent girls in South Punjab through post primary opportunities for learning gains, TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training], livelihoods and life skills.

Indeed, SOC Films hopes to continue to implement sustainable community engagement programs to positively impact the lives of Pakistani youth.