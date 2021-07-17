Pakistan assures China of proper probe into Dasu bus incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that his government would spare no effort to fully investigate the incident where Chinese nationals lost their lives in a bus accident in Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister said the security of Chinese nationals, workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan is the ‘highest priority of the government’.

During the call, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in Dasu. He said the people of Pakistan share grief and pain of the bereaved families. He underlined that the government of Pakistan is providing the best possible medical care to the injured Chinese nationals. He reiterated that Pakistan and China had an iron-clad friendship which had withstood the vicissitudes of time. “No hostile forces would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between Pakistan and China,” he added

Meanwhile, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the International Conference on Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Opportunities and Challenges on Friday. Views were exchanged on Pakistan-EU cooperation and situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations. He stressed that the conflict could only be settled through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process leading to a comprehensive negotiated political settlement. The prime minister emphasized the importance of continued engagement of the international community after withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate lasting peace in the country.

The prime minister expressed concern at the worsening situation in Afghanistan and its negative impact on Pakistan’s security. He also called upon EU and international community to support and assist Afghan refugees.