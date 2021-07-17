Opp lambasts govt for ‘bulldozing’ legislative process; stages walkout

The opposition lawmakers on Friday staged a walkout from National Assembly (NA) against the presidential ordinances- terming it non-democratic.

The protesting lawmakers claimed that according to NA rules of business, such a move could be followed only in emergency situations in the country. As the House proceedings started subsequently with a listed agenda, the legislators from PPP and PML-N resisted the two ordinances that were tabled for a second extension for 100 days. The ordinance was included as Higher Education Commission (HEC) amendment ordinance 2021 and Distribution of Electric Power (amendment) Ordinance 2021.

However, the house approved the extensions of both presidential ordinances with majority votes. As the Deputy Speaker, who chaired the session, gave floor to energy minister Hammad Azhar for reading the Distribution of Electric Power ordinance, PPP Naveed Qamar stood up and requested the speaker to give him a chance for speech. The chair later gave floor to Qamar who strongly opposed the ordinance saying that its totally unconstitutional practice. However, the treasury passed the Ordinance with a two-third majority vote.

Likewise, when parliamentary secretary for federal education, Wajiha Qamar was asked by the speaker to table the HEC amendment ordinance for extension, opposition also resisted.

The opposition parties announced the walk out from the house when, they said, the Speaker is paying no heed to their concerns.

Ahsan Iqbal of PML-N said that the entire legislative process has been ‘bulldozed’ by such non-democratic and non-constitutional measures, adding that the government seems “ordinance factory”. He said that the government introduced 350 presidential ordinances in three years that are unjust.

“The government could not justify not a single presidential ordinance even,” he claimed. Giving example Money Bill, Ahsan Iqbal said that besides this many other ordinances would directly impact the public which is highly discrimination. “Neglecting the public interests, the government only focused on pleasing the IMF while passing such strange legislation,” he regretted.

Khuram Dastageer of PML-N said that it was condemnable that the government is maligning the institutions just to ease their ego.

“HEC amendment ordinance was placed because the government authorities dislike its chairman Dr Tariq Banuri”, he recalled, adding that Dr Banuri was disliked because he refused to accept authorities’ illegal demands.

Dastageer said “the ministry of education forbade Dr Banuri not to do audits of some universities which he denied due to which the government targeted the whole institution merely to reduce his (Dr Banuri) job tenure.”

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said that it was very surprising that instead of legislation through house, the government is dependent on presidential ordinance in each matter which, he termed, is unlawful practice.

“You spoil the entire higher education sector just on the reason that some sort of difference erupted between you and HEC chairman,” he said, asking “is it fair?”

Earlier, in question hour, it was informed to the house by the government that steps are being taken to address the issue of circular debt.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik claimed that we are entering into inexpensive agreements with the IPPs. She said the government has reduced line losses and significantly enhanced the recoveries. She said a relief of 50.69 billion rupees was provided on account of payment of electricity bills of small and medium enterprises after the breakout of Covid-19.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said thirty nine officials of NADRA have been suspended for their involvement in issuance of fake CNICs. He said an FIR has also been registered against ten officials whilst five officials have been arrested.

He said the action against the NADRA officials was taken following a report by the FIA. Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Abdul Akbar Chitrali and others regarding obscenity on TV channels, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the PEMRA has been directed to issue advisory to the television channels on this matter.

He said the PEMRA in accordance with its code of conduct takes action against indecent and objectionable content. He said 335 show cause notices have also been issued and fines imposed on the television channel.

The NA also passed two bills, which included Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021 and the Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021).

The House has been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 10 am.