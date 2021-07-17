37% Pakistanis lost jobs due to Covid-19, Senate told

Minister of Planning and Development on Friday said that 37 per cent of Pakistanis lost their jobs due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has affected the country’s economy like other parts of the world.

The figures collected to know the Socio-economic impact due to Covid-19 were revealed by the ministry during question-hour in the Senate.

The ministry said 49 per cent (27.31 million) of people belonging to the working class was affected due to Covid. 37 percent of the workforce lost their jobs and were unable to find a replacement.

The highest unemployment due to Covid-19 was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where about 55 per cent of the working class lost their jobs or their income was reduced.

Experts watching global labour trends believe that post-Covid-19 readjustments mean that some lost jobs may never reappear as some sectors may shrink permanently and others flourish and expand.

The pandemic delivered a body blow to global trade, with export volumes dropping abruptly to their lowest in nearly a decade in March and April, last year.

The recovery since then has been led largely by China, which stands alone among major economies in seeing year-over-year growth in exports.

The Senate was informed that total foreign exchange received in the country through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) was $ 1.7 billion as of July 12, 2021.

Replying a question in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammmad Khan said currently, there was no proposal under consideration of the Federal Government to introduce polymer banknotes.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), as its role as the sole issuer of banknotes in the country, is constantly evaluating new technologies, including polymer substrate, to improve the security of our banknotes,” he added.

The members of the Senate on Friday in a brisk move passed a bill allowing them raise in salaries and allowances.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti moved the amendment bill regarding the salaries and allowances of the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The upper house of the parliament also approved the Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Amendment bill.

It is pertinent to note that the National Assembly had already approved the extension of the Power Transmission Distribution and Generation Ordinance by 120 days. However, the opposition walked out from the Upper House of the parliament to record their protest against the bill.

The Senate also offered Fateha for the departed souls of former President Mamnoon Hussain and former Member of National Assembly Mir Ahmad Khan Bugti.

Senate Chairman requested Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad to lead Fateha for late President Mamnoon Hussain and former MNA Mir Ahmad Bugti.

The Upper House prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.