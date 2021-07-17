Buzdar says economy recovering due to govt’s prudent policies

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the economy has taken off due to the hard work, determination, and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement on Friday, the CM said the economy was recovering fast due to a boost in business activities as he the wrong policies of the past rulers for a slump in the economic activity.

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan and his team had taken numerous steps to reform the national economy, the chief minister added. The constructive policies have started yielding positive results and the journey of public service would be continued to benefit the people, the CM added.

ONLINE TEACHERS TRAINING PROGRAMME:

On a separate occasion, Buzdar inaugurated the training session of the single national curriculum at his office. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said more than three lakh teachers — two lakh belonging to the government sector and over 1.18 lakh from private schools — will be trained through Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED).

Reiterating that education is the priority agenda of the PTI government, the CM emphasised that a uniform education system is the vision of PM Imran Khan to “unify the nation”. The CM said the cabinet approved the single national curriculum last December and QAED is holding training for educational managers and government school teachers. The training would be imparted through the modules of the federal government, he explained. The notified committee has selected 1,716 master trainers and 48 lead trainers for the training of the teachers, he added.

He said the teachers would be trained about the learning management system in a six-day training of hybrid single national curriculum model.

Meanwhile, 5 lakh free licences of 365 Office software have been obtained from Microsoft, the chief minister said, adding that the primary schools’ teachers would impart scheduled lectures to their students via MS Teams. Exchange of notes and assignments would also be possible through this system, he added.

The registration of the first round of training and enrollment portal started on June 26 and it is hoped that the teachers will improve their skills through this beneficial training, the CM said and congratulated Education Minister Murad Raas and his team for launching this programme.

“The number of schools upgraded by the PTI-led government in three years is higher than the schools upgraded during the last 70 years,” he claimed, vowing to further promote the education sector reforms programme to yield positive results.

NEW VEHICLES FOR LWMC:

Buzdar also handed over the symbolic key of new vehicles to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Rafia Haider at his office on Friday.

He directed the authorities concerned to execute a cleanliness plan to cleanse the city on Eid-ul-Azha to ensure “best arrangements” for removal of offal from the streets. He also announced to visit the monitoring control room set up for cleaning operations during Eid. Usman Buzdar emphasized that citizens’ complaints should be resolved timely as an organised system has been devised to deal with cleanliness issues. The LWMC will handle primary collection through its machinery, he said, adding that the government decided to sign an agreement for secondary waste collection.

The process for the procurement of 933 new vehicles have been started for primary collection and all the vehicles will belong to the LWMC, he said.

Meanwhile, 6,000 containers have been placed at different places for the collection of solid waste. Similarly, a vigilance cell is also established to overcome malpractices. The CM announced the cleanliness system will be fully established this year by ensuring the availability of necessary machinery and equipment to provide the best services to the citizens.