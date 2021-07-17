NAB Karachi recommends six investigations against Sindh govt officers

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional Board Karachi has recommended investigations against various officers of health, education and literacy, information, irrigation and works and services departments of the Sindh government over alleged misuse of authority, corruption, embezzlement, and possession of assets beyond income.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, the regional board met here with NAB DG Dr Najaf Quli Mirza in the chair to discuss inquires, investigations and various other operational matters. During the meeting, the regional board recommended to the NAB chief for the conversion of six inquiries into investigations.

The board recommended conversion of an inquiry into an investigation against officers and officials of education and literacy and health departments over alleged misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds in awarding 11 contracts worth Rs 3.9 billion in Education and Literacy Department and Health Department to blue-eyed firms.

The board also recommended the conversion of an inquiry into an investigation against officers and officials of the Sindh Information and Archives Department and others. The accused were allegedly involved in corruption by way of spending huge funds on the advertisement of public awareness campaigns in the electronic media without following due process as per law in connivance with the advertising agencies. The total loss incurred to the national exchequer was more than Rs2 billion.

The board recommended conversion of inquiry into an investigation against Ghulam Yasin Qureshi, former director of Ghotki Feeder Canal, Irrigation Department, and others over alleged possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

The board recommended investigation against Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi, president and CEO of ISRA Foundation and others. The accused in connivance with others was allegedly involved in the misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and usurping government land.

The board recommended conversion of an inquiry into an investigation against officers and officials of Sehwan Development Authority and others. The accused were allegedly involved in the misuse of authority by approving “illegal appointments” of 486 employees and out of turn promotions in the SDA.

The board approved the conversion of an inquiry into an investigation against Madad Ali Arain, ex-superintendent engineer at Hyderabad Works and Services Department and others for possessing assets beyond known sources of income. The regional board in its meeting also accepted the plea bargain application of accused Anees Zakaria, proprietor of M/s Al-Ubaid Enterprises, for Rs76.658 million in Reference No. 06/2019 and recommended for approval of the accountability court. The accused was involved in illegal Sales Tax Refund through dubious, fake and flying invoices in connivance with officers of Inland Revenue Services (IRS). In the said Reference, Rs26.99 million have already been recovered through plea bargains from co-accused persons.