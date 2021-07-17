AJK president seeks vibrant use of knowledge for welfare of humanity

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday advised the students to use their knowledge not just to get a job but for the welfare of humanity.

He made these remarks while addressing the 18th convocation of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the State metropolitan, AJK President office said.

The convocation ceremony held at the King Abdullah Campus of the University located at Chattar Kalass, in Muzaffarabad was presided over by the President of Azad Kashmir and Chancellor of the University, Sardar Masood Khan, faculty members, senior officials of government, a large number of students and their parents.

The AJK President decorated 48 students with gold medals for showing outstanding performance in different disciplines besides conferring degrees on more than 1,000 students including 126 M.Phil and 25 PhD students.

The President who is also the chancellor of the university noted that the literacy rate in Azad Kashmir is far high, and the boys and girls students of the liberated territory has equal opportunities to get education. Congratulating the graduating students on their brilliant success, President said it is a watershed moment for them as they, on the one hand, are getting the fruits of their hard work in the form of degrees and on the other hand their parents present in the convocation hall are watching their dreams come true.

He expressed the pleasure that the girl students were overtaking their male counterparts in the field of education and said that we can not only turn Azad Kashmir into a cradle of knowledge but also can transform the territory into an engine of growth for Pakistan.

Addressing the convocation, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Kalim Abbasi said the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in its 18th Convocation set a new record in its academic history by conferring degrees on more than a thousand students graduating from various departments of the university. He said that the university is a model of higher education in the State providing education in a comprehensive multidisciplinary range of academic domains, ranging from Engineering to Medical Sciences – and from Social to Basic and Applied Sciences. The University is offering 76-degree programs in 28 disciplines under its four faculties.

He said that in spite of this CIVID-19 crisis during the year 2020, a new state-of-the-art King Abdullah campus at ChattarKlass has been completed and handed over to the University, and today we all are celebrating this convocation in this beautiful campus.

Dr. Kaleem went to say that the new campus of the university will sustain more than 6000 students of 14 academic departments and institutes. Additionally, there are 06 student hostels for the students to get have residence.