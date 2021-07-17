AJK polls: four people behind attack on federal ministers held

Four people allegedly involved in attacking a convoy of federal ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur during the campaign for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections have been arrested on Friday. According to sources in AJK police, they have arrested the four suspects who were wanted for their role in Thursday’s attack. “They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” they said. On Thursday, Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed’s convoy came under attack by unknown persons in the Hattian Bala constituency of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Farooq Haider. According to details, Murad Saeed along with federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur was going for an election campaign in LA-28 Hattian Bala constituency of AJK where their vehicle was hit with stones by an unknown person.













