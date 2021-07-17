BISE Rawalpindi issues matric exams date sheet

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has issued the date sheet for matric exams scheduled to take place from July 29.

The roll number slips for candidates appearing for the class X secondary school examinations have also been issued, a spokesperson of the BISE Rawalpindi said.

As per information shared by the BISE Rawalpindi, 135,208 candidates will attempt matric exams in the city. The official said that as per the government’s directives, exams of only elective subjects are being taken. The morning shift papers will start at 8:30, while the afternoon exams are scheduled to start at 1:30pm. The matric exams will end on August 8.