President Dr Arif Alvi has created an account on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, ‘to spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan, a private TV channel reported on Friday. The spokesperson of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said in a statement on Twitter, “The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok!’. It read, “To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users.”