Imran failed to submit reply in defamation case, pathetic liar terms Marriyum

PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that absconder Imran Khan has proven to be a pathological liar and a pathetic coward with zero integrity.

In a statement Marriyum said Imran Khan levelled baseless accusations against Shehbaz Sharif in 2017 and had been on the run ever since. Imran does not have the honor, guts or courage to face the courts and stand by his own words ,she added.

The former Information said Imran once again failed submit a response in court because he had no answer to his baseless accusations and allegations. But she said by now Imran and PTI should have gotten used to being embarrassed by the courts because every single one of their false accusations had fallen flat on its face and and their politics of allegation and accusations had been buried by the courts and the people of Pakistan.

Marriyum said Imran could not prove his accusations and for the past 5 years Shehbaz Sharif had been summoning him to the courts but he had been shamelessly hiding.

Imran is a pathological liar who lies incessantly and then tells more lies to cover them up, she concluded.