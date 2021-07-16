Shehbaz slams price increase of flour, sugar, ghee

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has strongly criticised further increase in the price of sugar, edible ghee and flour.

In a statement Shehbaz said after investing the price of petroleum products the government had dropped a new bomb on the people of Pakistan. The increase in the prices of sugar, flour and ghee show that the government is completely blind to the rising poverty in the country and the light of the poor.

He did the proce increase of ghee from Rs 170 per kg to Rs 260 per kg and flour from Rs 820 per 20 kg to 950 per 20 kg is a testament of the government’s failure, he said. The increase in sugar price at Utility Stores from Rs 68 per kg to Rs 85 per kg shows that there is no one running the country. These price hikes had proven every single word of the opposition, he added.

Shehbaz saidbhe had warned in his budget speech that the 2021-22 budget was a nothing more than a deception and a fraud. Ever since the government presented this game budget, inflation rate had shot through the roof and the prices of virtually everything had increased manifold, he pointed out.

He did PTI tried to deceive the nation with the budget and the consequent inflation was crushing the nation. But he did the people of Pakistan will rise against this injustice and block its path.

The PMLN President assured the masses that PMLN would become the vice of the people insure and outside the Parliament over this great injustice. He questioned how would the impoverished people of Pakistan cope with this inflation. He said a government’s that snatched away the right of people to live had no right to govern them.