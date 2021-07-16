The participants of MPC show their concerns over increasing excesses of coal mining companies

MITHI: The participants of the multi-party conference (MPC) have demanded the formation of the JIT to probe the actual causes behind the death of Dodo Bheel and other incidents during which six other workers of the coal mines lost their lives.

Arbab Imran, Lajpat Rai Beel, Advocate Shahnawaz Hingorjo, Ghansham Malhi, Saindad Hingorjo, Gomo Bheel, Kishwar Jagani, Qurban Samejo, Baghwandas Bheel, Mama Vishan Thari, Taj Mohammad Bajeer and other leaders of various political parties during MPC, which was held at Soorani House in Mithi. The leaders decided to file the petition in Sindh High Court against the SSP Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar Niazi for his alleged involvement in the police excesses on the workers of the political parties in Tharparkar. They said that SSP very well knew that the workers were detained and being tortured by the security for almost two weeks but he did order his subordinates to recover them and take them in police custody.

The leaders said that in the entire episode Mr Niazi played a very dangerous role and allowed the guards of the mining company to torure the detained while one died and two others suffered the injuries were stil under treatment. They said that the heirs and relatives of all the victims, who in the recent days lost their loved ones, could not get justice when the JIT comprising the honest and upright police officials under the supervision of any magistrate was formed. according to them could only expose the real faces behind such incidents in the desert district. They said that recent incidents had created the grief, anger and indignation among the people of district regarding the unclear dangerous plans and policies of the executives of the different companies, which are engaged in the coal extraction and power generation adding they made it clear their serious apprehensions could only be dispelled regarding their future policies and plans when the people from different segments of the society were taken onboard both by Sindh government and by the officials of the mining firms.

They said that the high-ups of the Sindh government distanced themselves from the real problems, which were being created due to indifference and the callousness of the officials of the firms, who, according to them, deemed it below their dignity to even meet the notables of the district. They claimed that the high-ups of Sindh government were trying to take the credit of the coal extraction and power generations but they were least intrested to address the core issues of the people of the whole region in general and those living in the within the premises of Thar Coalfields in particular. They said that the high time for the high-ups of Sindh government sit with the actual stakeholders and devise policies and plans for future of Thar and its people. The leaders during the moot also showed their concerns and anger against the lawmakers from Thar for not raising their voice in an effective manner.

They said that workers being hired by the mining firms had not provided with the required facilities adding they demanded the high-ups of Sindh take notice of such frequent complaints by the workers and allow them to form labour unions so that they could properly demand their rights. They made it clear that they were not against the development of Thar and Pakistan adding they said that said that if the officials of the companies and firms were left unbridled the situations in future might turn the ugly turn in the peaceful desert region of the country.