LPG sale at inflated rate incenses OGRA

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has taken notice of the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at inflated rates.

In a letter, the regulatory body issued directives to all the chief secretaries and officials concerned to take stern action against the persons involved in profiteering.

Ogra has notified LPG price at Rs160.13 per kg for the ongoing month of July while the commodity is being sold at Rs170 per kg, according to market sources. The persons found involved in selling the commodity at hiked price will face the music, Ogra said, adding that it it won’t let anyone defy the directives.