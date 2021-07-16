Federal govt appoints Advocate Ali Palh as Human Rights FP for Sindh

Advocate Ali Palh has been appointed as the focal person on human rights in Sindh by federal government. A notification in that regard was issued on the directions of the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireeen Mazari on Friday.

“ The Federal Minister for Human Rights has been pleased to appoint Mr Ali A. Palh as a focal person on Pro-Bono basis on the issues of human rights in the Province of Sindh. “ added the notification .

According to the notification the minister will assign work/issues to focal person and he would be responsible to report human rights violation cases to Minister.

“He shall assist the Office of the Federal Minister by keeping liaison with relevant stakeholders only on the issues of human rights assigned to him by the Minister’s office. This will be purely on a voluntary basis and shall entail no expense or administrative liability on the part of Ministry of Human Rights