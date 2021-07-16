Manoj Bajpayee says he’d work on any good script, despite the medium

The Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says that he will not think twice to be a part of good scripts, be it on any platform.

He is the actor who has created an uproar in movies as well as web series.

The 52 year old actor made a mark in the web world with ‘The Family Man’ franchise, ‘Serious Men and Silence…Can You Hear It?’.

When he was asked if he would concentrate on any particular medium, Manoj quickly said that great content attracts him and he doesn’t wish to compromise on any medium. If there is good work they will find his presence there.

Manoj went on to say that every medium has a great opportunity and a chance to succeed.

As a result, focusing on one person will be a huge mistake.

He has appeared in films such as Pinjar, Satya, Bandit Queen, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Raajneeti, Special 26, Bhonsle, Zubeidaa, Satyameva Jayate, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari over the last two decades.

Manoj reveals that he is picky about the roles that come his way, and that he only accepts them if they appeal to him creatively. In terms of his The Family Man franchise, he acknowledges that working on web series is a difficult task.

He claims that shooting for an extended period of time is exhausting, and that taking on too many web series is not feasible.

He is receiving numerous offers as a result of the success of The Family Man 2, but he is declining them because they are too stressful.