Katrina Kaif trends on twitter on 38th birthday

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s name became a top Twitter trend as she celebrated her 38th birthday, on Friday.

On her birthday, the Sooryavanshi actress received love and sweet wishes from fans and fellow B-town stars.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Katrina Kaif a happy birthday by sharing a beautiful photo of her in her Story.

The actress wrote “To the most gorgeous superstar…Happy birthday Kat.”

Lots of love always from Saifu and me,” she continued with heart emoticons.

Madhuri Dixit wished Katrina on her birthday on Twitter with a throwback photo from a dance show.

“Many happy returns of the day #KatrinaKaif. Sending you lots of love & positivity”, Madhuri said.

Malaika Arora also wished Katrina on her birthday and said: “Happy birthday beautiful, lots of love Katrina Kaif”.

Fans and followers also extended sweet birthday wishes to Katrina.