Justice Chaudhry Masood Jehangir forgoes his seven-week sabbatical, asks CJ for work



Justice Chaudhry Masood Jehangir, a senior judge on the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court, has stated that he will continue to serve on the bench throughout the court break.

Speaking to attorneys at a bar function in Multan on Friday, Justice Masood Jehangir said he would not avail his seven-week holidays as the courts are soon going on summer break.

He stated that he would forego his vacation time and asked the Chief Justice to assign him to work wherever the CJ wished. He stated that he would rather labour for the benefit of others than visit the picturesque highland hills of Naran and Kaghan.

He said that we should be content with what we have. He said that everyone is equal, there is no senior and no junior. He advised the lawyers to seek Halal livelihood and do such works that would earn them reward in the hereafter.