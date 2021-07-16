Mango to undergo first IPM model to meet int’l market demand

Secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel has directed agriculture scientists and extension officials to develop an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model for mango and make friendly pests’ help available to the King of Fruits to meet international market demands for its bulk export and to attract higher foreign exchange earnings.

“We need to shift from traditional practice of relying on pesticides to kill mango enemy pests to IMP model if we want to increase mango exports,” Saqib said in a meeting chaired other day to discuss an IMP model for mango crop. He said, mango was the identity of south Punjab and a potent source of foreign exchange earnings adding that farmers need to employ modern technology and adopt new methods keeping in view the market demand and weather conditions.

He ordered officials to come up with an IPM model for mango at the earliest with details of cultural, mechanical and biological control of pests and with recommendations of least possible application of pesticides.

He said that pesticides not only disturb the eco-system but also compromise quality of fruit and develop resistance among the enemy pests. He said that scientists should identify mango friendly pests and make them part of the IPM manual. He said that scientists should also recommend alternate to chemical fertilizers and officials should discourage application of pesticides to control pests or any diseases. He directed director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal to ensure 100 per cent completion of trimming in mango orchards after completion of harvest.

He said that mulching was an important practice to keep the soil temperature and moisture under control. He asked extension officials to extend advisory to farmers in time to extract real benefits.