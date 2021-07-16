NA body expresses concerns over execution of Benami Act

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday expressed its concerns over the process of execution of ‘Benami Act’ by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at ground level. The Committee noted that Anti Money Laundering Act’s rules and regulations needed to be reviewed for its effective implementation. The 61st meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held here at Parliament House, under the chairmanship of MNA Faiz Ullah. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad briefed the Committee about the action taken by the FBR on the implementation of Benami Act. He said that 500 cases were identified, out of which 55 references had been launched. Asim Ahmad assured the committee that FBR always put taxpayer facilitation as its top most priority. Robust internal control mechanism was in place to ensure transparency, he said. The chairman FBR said that policy of non-interactive system-based disposal of business was followed i.e. all kind of notices were issued electronically bearing Bar Code therefore, all possible measure had been put in place to curb the incidence of harassment.













