Back to Square One

With a large brigade of self-proclaimed experts busy deliberating over a strategic relationship with the reformed Taliban, Afghanistan is clearly in vogue these days. And, not just in Islamabad. The diplomatic offensive the Kalashnikovs have lately mounted on continues to highlight their commitment to not let Afghan territory be used for any nefarious activities. The ground is being paved for cordial ties, left, right and centre. However, the olive branch being extended to next-door neighbours still has no place inside their house. For, there are reports of rampant misogyny reigning supreme in regions they have recaptured. So much for being “smart” and “savvy,” Mr Foreign Minister.

A long list of new severe restrictions dampened the hopes of many who were expecting the last two decades to have evolved at least some of the extremist views. Paying tribute to the male chauvinism that dictated the lives of hapless Afghans when they last governed, the new leaflet dreams of bringing the dark days back. In dozens of rural districts under the Taliban regime, women are being asked to not leave their houses without a male companion. This would be nearly impossible to follow for a large number who have courageously opted for a far prominent role in both family and national affairs. How can the breadwinners willingly sit inside the four walls and watch their children and parents languish from hunger and abject poverty? Though the group is already blaring the trumpet of an Islamic emirate, what exactly do they have in mind for around 30 per cent of administrative posts held by Afghan women?

By going back on its recognition of this new reality, the Taliban leadership is only adding to cause for concern. Barring girls from attending schools is not acceptable, under any circumstances. Already, powers all around are growing wary of this new captaincy. Since they have their eyes set on Kabul, the agenda cannot be dismissed as the whim of a small rebel group. Rather, they are the designs of a reckoning force that threatens to override the lives of millions.

Previously, these restrictions–touted to be the part and parcel of the Shariah law–cast Islam in an overwhelmingly unfavourable light. A recent interview saw former US President fear for Afghan women, who were about to “suffer inspeakable harm” soon. His heart bled for Afghanistan. Probably, like that of his successor, Biden (who has come a long way from enthusiastically defending the mission in 2006 to now, claiming the US “did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build”). Quite an interesting u-turn!

As the Taliban claim of controlling over 85 per cent of the rugged terrain, the heart-wrenching violations of human rights can no longer be ignored. This is something that warrants a serious response from all concerned players, especially Pakistan. Advocating an Afghan-led peace process does not mean turning blind to such a blatant push to the deeply conservative edicts issued during the Taliban’s first stint in power. A categorical denial of a statement ordering villagers to marry off their daughters (older than 15) and widows (under 45) to be married to foot soldiers is, indeed, music to all ears. Let’s just hope the war-hardened fighters remain just as determined to uphold the banner of human rights. Public beatings, widespread detentions, senseless torture and even threats of stoning to death had made Afghanistan the worst place in the world to be a woman. But, today’s world would no longer accept Kabul’s stadium of horrors. *