AJK Elections: Murad Saeed’s convoy pelted with stones in PML-N’s constituency

MUZAFFARABAD: Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed’s protocol convoy came under immense attack by a mob in the Hattian Bala constituency of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Farooq Haider.

Details stated that, Murad Saeed along with federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur was on his way for an election campaign in LA-28 Hattian Bala constituency of AJK where their vehicle was hit with stones by an angry unknown mob.

The attackers also opened fire on the convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

In another incident that occurred on July 13, a shoe was thrown at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district.

The man hurled his shoe at the federal minister, nearly missing him. It hit the person standing next to the PTI leader. The PTI workers immediately caught the attacker who had thrown a shoe at the federal minister and handed him over to the police.

Elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled for July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign in AJK.