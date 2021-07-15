BoM NAVTCC approves proposals for implementing ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Programme’

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Management (BoM) of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) gave mutual consent on several proposals pertaining to the efficient and result-oriented implementation of the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

The proposals aimed to materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of equipping youth with state-of-the-art and emerging technologies to gain employability in the national and global job markets.

The 24th BoM meeting was held here with the Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan in the chair.

On this occasion, the chairman appreciated the participation of the members and urged for maximum participation of private sector to bring the TVET sector of Pakistan at par with international standards.

Sajid Baloch, Executive Director NAVTTC, briefed the board members on progress and development of the ongoing “Hunarmand Pakistan” Programme. Hunarmand Pakistan Programme is one of the most important components of Kamyab Jawan which was launched by the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan aimed at enhancing the skills of youth through quality professional skill-based training.

The Board members were apprised of the NAVTTC’s achievements in revamping the TVET sector under the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme particularly training of 37K youth of which 20,000 youth who received training were from under-developed areas and were imparted expertise in trades such as welding, plumbing, stitching and cooking.

The remaining 17,000 youth from across the country were given training for high-tech trades like artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing.

The progress on the international accreditation of Pakistani institutes with internationally well reputed TVET sector organizations such as UK Naric and Turku Vocational Institute, progress on the MoUs for skill development with various internationally recognized institutes and agencies were also remained the focus of the meeting.

The meeting of the Board of Management NAVTTC on World Skills Day reflects the zeal and zest of NAVTTC to impart quality training to youth with the objective to enhance employability of youth in high profile organizations.

The Board members directed the management to further scale up and extend the scope of the Hi-tech trainings for youth, a valuable asset for Pakistan as envisaged by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. A number of policy decisions were taken in the Board meeting to uplift the TVET sector.

Chairman, NAVTTC appreciated the decision of Board to divert the funds to the training of youth in hi-end trades as envisaged by the present government.

The Board members put forth valuable suggestions to achieve the desired objectives of fourteen components of Prime Minister’s Skills for All Programme and expressed. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the chair.