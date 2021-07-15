Ahsan Ahmed reaches final of gatorade tennis championship

KARACHI: Continental Tennis Academy’s Ahsan Ahmed has reached the final of Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championships -2021 after a long- competition against Modern Club’s Ayaan Ahmed in a juniors’ match (Under-17 singles) at the Union Club.

Ahsan Ahmed’s score was 1-6, 6-4, and 10-8. In the final, he will face Modern Club’s, Mohammad Farooq.

Laraib Shamsi also earned a place in the final of the Under-11 Singles beating Eschelle Asif in the semi with 4-0, 4-2 score.

In Men’s Doubles 1st round Shahab khan and Adnan Khan beat Ayaan Yousuf and Muhammad Farooq with an 8-3 score.

In the soft tennis Men’s Singles Round Robin Competition Usama Saeed beat Saad Ahmed 5-4 and lost to Muhammad Ali with a 5-0 score.