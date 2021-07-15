Bilquis Edhi turns out to be a fan of Imran Ashraf

The famous Pakistani actor, Imran Ashraf on Thursday thanked the wife of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, Bilquis Edhi on appreciating a role played in drama series Raqs-e-Bismil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Ashraf (@imranashrafawan)

According to the details, Bilquis Edhi praised the positivity and persona of the character played by Imran in the drama series.

The actor took it to Instagram and paid homage to the services rendered by late Abdul Sattar Edhi and his living wife, Bilquis Edhi.