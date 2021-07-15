LPG being sold at excessive prices under supervision of police

The official price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country has now reached Rs160 per kilogramme, after a Rs5 rise.

As if that wasn’t enough, LPG Distributors Association Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that police favouritism has driven the price even higher, to Rs165 per kilogramme.

He went on to say that wherever petrol was accessible at extortionate prices, it was beneath the noses of cops.

“After a Rs60 per kilogramme rise, each LPG cylinder for personal use now costs Rs1,950 per kilogramme, while the price of a cylinder for commercial usage has been increased by Rs225, resulting in a price of Rs7,490 per kilogramme,” Khokhar said.

He expressed sorrow that the single thing cheaper in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan” was now accessible at double the price in marketplaces. “LPG cylinder prices are now increasing on a daily basis,” he stated.

He stated that the decision of the LPG Distributors Association Pakistan to go on strike on July 31 was definitive.