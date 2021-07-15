Rupee sheds 18 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee declined by 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 159.30 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 159.12.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 158.8 and Rs 159.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by Rs 1.07 and closed at Rs 188.73 against the last day’s trading of Rs 187.66 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.44, whereas an increase of 06 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 220.56 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 43.36 and Rs 42.47 respectively.