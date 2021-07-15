Nusrat Sehar Abbasi tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: The lawmaker of the Grand Democratic Alliance Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and her family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19 tests for Abbasi’s husband and two daughters both came back positive.

According to the Sindh lawmaker, four of the five family members have been vaccinated against the virus with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The family has been isolated for a week and only one of her daughters, who is under the age of 18 has not been vaccinated.

The MPA requested prayers and urged the public to stay safe from the virus.