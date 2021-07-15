Restaurant owners displeased over Sindh government’s decision to close indoor dining

KARACHI: The All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) expressed its displeasure with the Sindh government’s decision to shut down indoor dining due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Indoor dining was closed a few days after it was allowed on July 3, according to Faizan Rawat, Secretary General of the All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA).

He went on to say that dine-in SOPs were strictly being followed and the staff was fully vaccinated.

He urged the provincial government to reconsider its decision to close the indoor dining facilities.

Instead of closing businesses, Rawat demanded that the government increase Covid-19 vaccination.

The Sindh Task Force decided on Wednesday to close indoor dining, schools from kindergarten to eighth grade, and recreational areas such as parks, Sea View, Hawkes Bay, Keenjhar Lake, and swimming pools beginning Monday.

A meeting of the Task Force was presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The province also outlawed cinemas, indoor gyms, and indoor sporting events.