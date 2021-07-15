Army captain, sepoy martyred in Pasni blast

PASNI: An army captain and a sepoy were martyred in a bomb blast in Pasni market.

The ISPR released a statement on Thursday, and said that the terrorists used an IED to attack security forces in Khuda Bux Bazaar near Pasni, killing Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman.

The security forces reacted quickly and launched a search operation to apprehend the criminals.

The ISPR said that such cowardly acts by hostile elements backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs), cannot sabotage Balochistan’s hard-won peace and prosperity.

The ISPR added that security forces are determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs.

The incident occurred just days after another army captain and a soldier were killed in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram District.