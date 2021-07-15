PM Imran Khan reaches Tashkent as part of two-day visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan left for a two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and has reached its capital, Tashkent.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, some federal ministers and a delegation of businessmen are accompanying the prime minister.

“The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet. A large group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion,” the press release stated.

“Talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity,” stated Radio Pakistan.

The two sides are expected to sign various MoUs and agreements in various fields. During his stay in the country, the prime minister will address the first-ever Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Trade Razak Dawood is already in Tashkent along with a delegation comprising 135 business leaders from the country to discuss trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

International conference in Uzbekistan

The International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” is being held at the special initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev from July 15-16.

The high-powered forum aims at strengthening historically close and friendly ties, trust, and good-neighborliness between Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of the two adjacent regions.

Besides PM Khan, the conference will be attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, foreign ministers and high representatives of the Central and South Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of authoritative international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, and leading international think tanks devoted to the two regions.