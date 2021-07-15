Dr. Faisal Sultan warns to celebrate Eid with caution, covid positivity rate surpasses 5%

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, said on Thursday that the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival will be held in a “limited, closed” environment, implying that more restrictions will be imposed to stem the spread of the virus amid fears of a fourth wave.

The prime minister’s aide discussed the increase in coronavirus cases and the federal government’s response.

When asked if Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan in a lockdown situation, Dr Sultan said the festival should be celebrated in a “limited, closed” environment.

He mentioned the new Delta coronavirus variant, saying that the mutations in each new variant make it very easy to “jump from one person to another.”

“This variant is spreading at a pace of 50-60%,” he said.

Dr Sultan stated that the current COVID-19 vaccines work on all types of virus variants when discussing the importance of coronavirus vaccines.

He did say, however, that each vaccine has an efficacy rate and that people who have been vaccinated before could contract the virus again.

According to data collected by the NCOC, Pakistan is facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, according to Dr Sultan. Large cities like Karachi, he said, were reporting high positivity ratios after the number of cases of the infection declined.

When asked about the main reason for the increase in cases in Pakistan, the prime minister’s aide said that people were tired of their businesses being shut down due to different waves of the infection.

As a result, he claims, many people forgo wearing masks and other precautions, resulting in an increase in cases of the infection.

“However, we must keep in mind that coronavirus vaccines are the most effective weapons against the coronavirus,” he said, adding that every person must at least get one dose of the vaccine.

In response to a question about the coronavirus vaccination certificate, Dr Sultan stated that the government has set up a portal to assist people in obtaining certificates.

People will be required to show coronavirus vaccine certificates if they wish to travel within Pakistan starting in August, he said.

Asad Umar, the NCOC’s chief, warned on Thursday that coronavirus patients and those in critical care were experiencing a “rapid buildup.”

“Rapid build up starting to take place in covid patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care. This indian variant has caused devastation in countries in the region. Please follow sops and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not risk your own & others lives,” the minister tweeted.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surpassed 5% for the first time in almost a month on Thursday morning, as the country’s daily case count continues to rise.

According to NCOC data, Pakistan had a coronavirus positivity rate of 5.21 percent on May 24 this year. At the moment, the infection rate is 5.52 percent.