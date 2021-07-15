OGRA recommends Rs 2.40 increase in the prices of high-speed diesel

ISLAMABAD: For the next two weeks, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a massive increase in petrol prices of Rs11.50.

According to reports, the regulatory authority has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division (PD) recommending a Rs2.40 increase in the price of high-speed diesel.

It also wants a Rs1.40 increase in the price of light diesel oil and a Rs1.5 increase in the price of kerosene oil.

The finance ministry will issue a notification after consulting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the final decision on the summary. The new rates will take effect on July 16th.

Last month, the prime minister rejected a summary that suggested a Rs6.05 increase and instead approved a Rs2 per litre increase.

Shahbaz Gill, Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, said the OGRA’s recommended increase was in line with a rise in international fuel prices.

Product Old rate New rate effective July 1 Petrol Rs110.69 Rs112.69 High Speed Diesel Rs112.55 Rs113.99 Kerosene Oil Rs81.89 Rs85.75 Light Diesel Oil Rs79.68 Rs83.40