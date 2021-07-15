Covid positivity rate rises above 5%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surpassed 5% for the first time in almost a month on Thursday morning, as the country’s daily case count continues to rise.

According to data from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had a 5.21 percent coronavirus positivity ratio on May 24 this year. At the moment, the infection rate is 5.52 percent.

According to NCOC data from Thursday, 48,910 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 2,545 of them returning positive for coronavirus.

With 47 new virus-related deaths, the national death toll now stands at 22,689.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 15 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 24 percent, Peshawar 13 percent and Lahore 18 percent.

The active number of cases in the country surpassed 40,000 a day earlier and is now at 42,330.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Skardu 42 percent, Gilgit 56 percent, Muzaffarabad 30 percent and Karachi 38 percent.

Around 237 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Total cases reported in Sindh are 351,006, Punjab 349,111, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,960, Islamabad Capital Territory 84,083, Balochistan 28,588, Gilgit-Baltistan 7,163, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,481, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

About 22,689 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,647 have died in Sindh, out of which 26 died in hospital on 14 July.

10,852 in Punjab out of which 11 deaths occurred in hospital and two out of hospital during past 24 hours.

4,377 in KP where 06 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 787 in ICT among one deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 317 in Balochistan, 113 in GB and 596 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus out of which one is died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 15,248,785 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,619 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to the official portal, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the country has reached 916,373, with a total of 981,392 confirmed cases.