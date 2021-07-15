PTCL’s net profit surges 38pc in Jan-June

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced 38 percent growth in net profit for the half year ended June 30, 2021.

The half-yearly financial results for the period January–June 2021 have been announced by the board of directors of the company in its meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the results, the PTCL announced Rs3.74 billion net profit as compared to Rs2.7 billion in the corresponding half of the last year 2020. The company announced 73 paisas as earnings per share (EPS) for the first half of the year under review as compared to 53 paisas EPS declared in the same half of the last year.

Revenue of the company increased to Rs38.187 billion for the first half of 2021 as compared with Rs35.33 billion in the same half of the last year, according to the financial results, according to the results.

The PTCL declared Rs8.69 billion as gross profit for the six months period of the current year as compared to Rs7.32 billion in the same period of the last year. Administrative and general expenses of the company increased to Rs3.52 billion as compared with Rs3.16 billion.