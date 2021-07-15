WTL enters into commercial cooperation with World Mobile Group

WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has announced that the company has entered into a close commercial cooperation deal with World Mobile Group (WMG) for deployment of Blockchain secured service management solution.

The company made this announcement in accordance with Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited read together with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015. Preparatory measures for this endeavor had been taking place since 2019.This arrangement would ensure provision of affordable broadband connectivity across Pakistan in addition to existing roll-out projects. All WTL subscribers would be enabled and integrated into the digital economy landscape with a state-of-the-art Digital ID; both universally unique and “absolutely secure”.