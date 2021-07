Kamyab Pakistan programme to be launched on 29th to benefit 4m poor families: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is all set to launch the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on July 29, which envisages pulling around four million families out of poverty.

During a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, the federal minister said that the prime minister has decided to pace up the implementation of public welfare programmes across the country.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to the statement, the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the programme at a function to be held at Convention Centre, Islamabad, and Usman Dar has been assigned responsibility to make preparations for the event. “Kamyab Pakistan is the biggest programme on the government’s public welfare agenda,” the federal minister said. The minister said that housing projects, skill development and soft loans would feature in the programme whereas health cards and agricultural services would also be part of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar said that billions of rupees have been earmarked for the programme, under which the government would provide interest free loans up to Rs0.5 million.

In addition, under the Kamyab Kissan Programme, farmers would be provided interest-free loans while people would also be given loans for businesses.

In addition, the government would provide technical education to one member of each family while people would also be given the opportunity to be included in the low-cost housing scheme. Dar said that a mechanism has also been devised to facilitate low income people with micro-financing.