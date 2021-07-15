‘E-Commerce, Amazon, Payoneer and usage of SEO Tools’ seminar held

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with E-Commerce Galaxy organized a seminar titled “E-Commerce, Amazon, Payoneer and usage of SEO Tools” for capacity building of exporters of Sialkot regarding the dynamics of selling products on E-Commerce platforms, mainly Amazon and Ebay. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Qaisar Iqbal Baryar appreciated the efforts of Aisha Moriani Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Dr. Shahzad Yousaf from City of London College, and others for working in getting “Made in Sialkot products” recognized on Amazon.

An MoU was also signed between SCCI and E-commerce Galaxy for future collaborations. Senior Vice President (SCCI) Khuram Aslam was also present.

Assistant Registrar Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Azka Amin gave a presentation regarding company incorporation with SECP using an online portal. Team Ecommerce Galaxy gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of working on Amazon for SME. Partnerships Manager Payoneer, Affaf Noor highlighted the aspects of payment gateway and integration with various e-commerce and freelancing platforms.

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce Aisha Moriani , City of London College Dr. Shahzad Yousaf, Co Founder & Director E-Commerce Galaxy Urfan Yaqub and his team Deputy Registrar SECP Kumail Nadeem, Country Head Payoneer Mohsin Muzafar, Coordinator Ministry of Commerce’s Think Tank on Amazon Hassan Shah briefed the audience regarding the dynamics of E-Commerce.

Various issues faced by the sellers during account creation and product listing were also discussed and relevant solutions were shared on the occasion.