Dollar slips to Rs159.13 as rupee gains 38 paisas

Pakistan rupee snapped a losing streak against the US dollar after two days on Wednesday and gained 38 paisas (+0.28 percent) in the interbank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs159.51 and closed at Rs159.13. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at 159.50/160.20.

Pakistani rupee has gained four paisas against the US dollar during the last three days, while depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 has been Rs1.59. However, the local unit has so far gained Rs0.98 in 2021.

Currency experts said that the local currency made a gain against the dollar due to inflows of payment of international bonds floated by the government. During the day, the SBP announced to receive $1 billion as proceeds of Eurobond auctioned by the government of Pakistan. In addition, the historic annual high of workers’ remittances which stood at$29.4bn in FY21 also helped the rupee to ease the pressure, they further said.