Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday with Falak Shabbir

Pakistani versatile actress Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband Falak Shabbir, celebrated her 29th birthday on Wednesday.

Sarah, who is winning hearts with her spectacular performance in several Pakistani dramas, marked her 29th birthday in a romantic way with her hubby. The starlet took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a series of her stunning pictures, showing her enjoying the auspicious event with her hubby.

Dressed in a pink top and black pants, the actress looked amazing with true smile on her face on her big day. Sarah gushed over her husband as she captioned: “I must have done something right to deserve you.”

In another social media post, Sarah’s husband can be seen presenting his lovebird a precious gold chain with heart-shape locket as a birthday gift. He also lavished her with a bunch of red roses, describing her true beauty in a right way.

Sarah Khan – who tied the knot with Falak in 2020 – is now expecting her first child. She recently made the announcement on her social media with a few pictures of herself and her hubby. In the photos, Sarah can be seen flaunting her baby bump.