A new chapter in our life here in India begins: Sunny Leone

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have bought a house in India. Sunny on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her new abode. Sharing the photos, the MTV Splitsvilla 12 host wrote, “Here we go baby love @dirrty99!! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru.” Sunny Leone keeps sharing photos of her family, giving fans a peek into her personal life. On Mother’s Day, Sunny Leone uploaded photos with her kids while vacationing in Kerala. She captioned the pictures, “A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!”













