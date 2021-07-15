PM discusses Afghan peace with Karzai: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan is continuing its efforts to achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai a short while ago. He said Pakistan is hosting a special conference on Afghanistan and details in that regard would be revealed soon.

“The most important Afghan leadership, including Hamid Karzai, has been invited to attend the proposed conference. It is hoped that new hopes for a solution to Afghanistan’s problems will be awakened as a result of this important development,” he added.