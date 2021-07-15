Tarin invites Japanese firms to export automobiles from Pakistan

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has invited the Japanese firms to start exporting automobiles from Pakistan. The minister extended this invitation during a meeting with Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda who called on him on Wednesday. SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood was also present during the meeting.

The minister touched upon the new Auto policy which has offered incentives to the new investors and will have a far reaching impact on the development of the auto industry in Pakistan. He stated that with the introduction of the new Auto Policy, Japan has the opportunity to further its investments in the sector which in turn will be beneficial for both the countries. He said that he wants Pakistan to be able to generate exportable surplus in spare parts, so new investment will prove to be lucrative for both countries. The ambassador praised the new Auto policy and stated that the Japanese businesses are encouraged by the incentives provided under the policy. He congratulated the finance minister on assuming his responsibilities on behalf of Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso. The minister and the ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest. The minister gave a brief overview of the economy to the Ambassador.

The ambassador said that Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He briefed the finance minister about operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

Both reviewed the entire spectrum of business and investment relations and identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation. The ambassador informed the minister that Japan is now embarking on a project of human resource exchange with Pakistan under which the Japanese labour market will be opened for highly skilled Pakistanis.