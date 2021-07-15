IHC expresses annoyance over non filing of missing persons commission report

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed annoyance over non filing Missing Persons Commission Report (MPCR) by Attorney General Office has summoned Additional Attorney General (AAG) Qasim Wadood in person today (Thursday). The court directed that AAG appear before the court along with all the record as per court’s orders. The petition seeking recovery of missing citizen Mudassar Naro came up for hearing before single bench of IHC presided over by Justice Amir Farooq Wednesday.

The court inquired from Assistant Attorney General has he filed MPCR.The last order was this that the report has to be filed and it has not been filed so far. The Assistant Attorney General replied to the court a meeting of missing persons commission was held but report has not been prepared so far.