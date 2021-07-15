Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets reference against former SSP till Aug 2

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means reference against former SSP Junaid Arshad till August 2. Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings of the reference, wherein jail authorities did not produce Junaid Arshad. The authorities produced a medical report of Junaid Arshad and stated that he was ill and hospitalized for treatment. At this, the court adjourned further hearing till August 2 and also summoned the prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The NAB alleged that the former police officer misused his powers and accumulated assets beyond his sources particularly between 2002 and 2008.