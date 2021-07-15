The July Duo: Introducing two new Exhibits at NHM!

Now you have more reasons to visit Pakistan’s first digitally interactive museum as the National History Museum, Lahore has added two new and exciting exhibitions curated by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan to its display. For those interested in policy making, and the law of the land; NHM presents “A Brief History of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”, a large new exhibit dedicated to the constitution of Pakistan! This new space also doubles as a co-working space.

In addition, NHM introduces the “Poets, Writers & Philosophers”, a brand new exhibit showcasing the rich literary and philosophical traditions of this land. For those who thrive on cerebral energy, this exhibit invites you to think and spark change-making ideas. Both exhibitions feature interactive displays, oral history narratives, illustrations and historical photographs. These interactive exhibitions will provide exposure to younger generations influencing their creativity, critical thinking, and connection to their inherited history.

The National History Museum is a project of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Government of Punjab, curated and managed by the Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP).

The exhibitions were inaugurated by the Governor of Punjab, Ch. M. Sarwar, on 13th July, 2021. The Governor was received by Jahanzeb Awan Board Member CAP and Yasir Gillani Chairman PHA. While speaking to the media, the Governor said “I would like to thank the Citizens Archive of Pakistan and Parks and Horticulture Authority for inviting me to the inauguration of these wonderful exhibits. I am delighted to learn that more than 35,000 students have visited this museum so far and it is my message to all schools, colleges, and even universities that they must visit this museum. I am particularly touched by this visit because my own family had migrated to Pakistan and my parents used to tell me about all the sacrifices they endured. I can spend a whole day here and I wish to come here again, silently and without media, to enjoy learning about our history.”

Barrister Jahanzeb Awan, member Board of Directors of the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, said this while talking to the media: “The exhibit sheds light on a very important, yet undeservedly ignored, part of our history i.e. our constitutional journey as a nascent democracy in a newly independent country.”

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Mr. Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said: “Museums serve our communities in a multitude of ways, showcasing historical material and information that helps enrich and create an experience that is memorable. Our goal together with CAP is for NHM to bring history to life especially as a significant cultural resource for younger generations.”

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority, Mr. Yasir Gillani expressed his views in these words: “The National History Museum is a feather in the cap of Parks and Horticulture Authority and The Citizens Archive of Pakistan. It is a state-of-the-art museum which has presented our history in a very fine and interesting manner. I believe it is very important for everyone to visit the museum and learn from the treasures of knowledge which it offers.”

“A constitution establishes the basis for relations between citizens and governmental bodies including the promotion and protection of human rights and freedoms. Our first exhibition is an interactive space designed to create awareness and understanding in regards to the system of governance in our country. The second exhibition pays homage to the remarkable poetic, literary, and philosophic heritage of Pakistan. CAP was able to curate these exhibitions in consultation with constitutional experts, bureaucrats, lawyers, poets, and literary critics by utilizing audio excerpts, historical photographs, newspapers and transcripts,” said Amean J. President, The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.