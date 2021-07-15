Enough is enough!

It is 2021 and we are still celebrating the abominable crime of ending someone’s life by attaching the beloved notion of honour to it. That ours is a society deeply fearful of change is old news. But so determined is our fixation to preserve the ugly status quo that we prefer murdering our daughters (and sons) than letting them throw the gauntlet. Of course, the familial honour and prestige the so-called vessel of the female body subsumes are far greater than what she might dare dream of.

A recent debate in Punjab Assembly once again put into perspective our blatant justifying–even, condoning–of violence against women. The ongoing year has already seen as many as 81 women lose their lives in Punjab alone. Mind you, it is the same land of love that once paid homage to the sacrifice of Heer in her path of eternal love. While the world continues to find inspiration in Guru Nanak’s teachings of tolerance and advocacy of women, the daughters of his cradle are still paying the price of stepping over the supposed line!

Some may raise the banner of cultural traditions. After all, how can an “honourable” male custodian (as if women and girls of his family are his chattels) not be enraged at witnessing some profound violation of the so-called (patriarchal) societal mannerisms? Wouldn’t his rage have an unavoidable consequence? So what, if the “crime of passion” destroys a precious life.

Others may twist a religion that has a clear position against honour killing; that considers murder as among the greatest of sins to justify their distasteful malfeasances. Going by the direct inferences made by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a husband who kills his wife and/or her lover has committed homicide like any other case, even if the husband caught the two in the act. Well aware of the dangerous phenomenon of male violence over the supposed slights of honour, Muslim scholars have repeatedly condemned the act. But how would teachings of tolerance sell in a market that thrives on dogmatism?

In an absolute show of hypocrisy, Pakistan has raised its hands in helplessness despite the relevant anti-honour killing laws. The fact that around 1000 Pakistani women are killed every year is a testament to our extremely entitled and deeply misogynistic society. Just passing laws–no matter how strict–won’t make any progress in the fight unless changes are brought at the grassroots level. Therefore, the real answer to remedy the continued perpetration of such bloodied crimes lies in changing the debate. The same community that is so invested in policing its “wrongdoers” needs to be evolved into one that upholds the rights of its weaklings. We have a pro-women judiciary that does not believe in sticking to the term “honour.” There is no shortage of legislators who have mandated life imprisonment for such murderers, who made the state complainant in such cases. The only shortage is of the change to come from within. Enough is enough! Honour killings should now be relegated to the dark pages of history. *